Bill exempts Georgia cybersecurity contracts from public disclosure

House Bill 134 would allow government agencies to discuss cybersecurity plans, procedures and contracts in closed session, though a final vote to award a contract would have to be done publicly. The bill also would exempt from disclosure public records related to the “existence, nature, location or function of cybersecurity devices, programs or systems designed to protect computer, information technology or communication systems” against terrorist or other attacks.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Victor Anderson, R-Cornelia, said the amount and length of cybersecurity contracts with government agencies and the identity of the contractors would still be disclosed. But he said other details would be kept secret.