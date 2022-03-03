Georgia senator pushing bill to stop session fundraising by new committees

Old-timers at the Capitol remember when lobbyists seeking to pass legislation could go onto the legislative chamber floors or into ante rooms and buttonhole lawmakers. The atmosphere was more freewheeling than today, although lobbyists still wine and dine lawmakers off-campus during sessions.

Back in the day, lawmakers regularly held fundraisers during the session.

Then last year, the General Assembly’s majority voted to create special committees for the governor, along with the eventual gubernatorial nominee and party caucuses, that could raise unlimited contributions, including during legislative sessions. Dolezal voted against the leadership committee bill, but most Republicans backed it while Democrats opposed it.

There are limits on how much a candidate can raise from an individual or business interest. There are none for leadership committees, so they can raise $10,000, $50,000, $100,000 or more from a donor. The committees can coordinate with candidate re-election campaigns as well.

Kemp’s leadership committee raised about $355,000 during the first month of the 2022 session. Reports on how much his and other leadership committees have raised since then won’t be available until later this year.

The House’s Republican political action committee has traditionally raised money during the session, but the Senate’s has not in recent years.

Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, a member of the ethics panel, said Dolezal’s measure was necessary.

“It’s not that we assume some of our members are unethical. We want to take the temptation away” he said. “Sometimes we need guardrails to tamp down that temptation.”

The committee didn’t take a vote on the measure Thursday.