Georgia Senate leaders move to ban taxpayer-funded end-of-term trips

After the AJC story ran, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Kennedy called for an investigation into how taxpayers wound up paying for the trip.

A report from the investigation said the trip had “the appearance of nothing more than a taxpayer-funded vacation” for Duncan and Miller.

The report said Miller, who lost to Jones in the May 2022 GOP primary for lieutenant governor, chaired a committee of Senate leaders that was supposed to approve any taxpayer-funded out-of-state travel. It said committee policy prohibited using Senate funds for international travel, and that limits were placed on how much could be spent on out-of-state travel that were exceeded by the European trip.

The report said changes should be made in how the chamber spends and accounts for the millions of dollars it receives in taxpayer funds.

The General Assembly has a budget this year of roughly $53 million, but it also has exempted itself from the Open Records Act, so it doesn’t have to disclose how it spends that money.

Senate leaders said as of April 1, all out-of-state travel expenses paid for using funds appropriated to the Senate and Jones’ office should be itemized and posted on the Senate’s website (https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate) at the end of each month. Jones and Kennedy said they would seek approval of the change at the next meeting of the chamber’s Administrative Affairs Committee.

The rule change in SR 334 would ban out-of-state travel paid for with Senate funds within six months of a lieutenant governor or senator leaving office, or after they lose a primary or general election.

Senate staff would also be banned from international travel paid for by the Senate.

According to a report compiled by Duncan’s office and signed by Miller, the group met with government and business officials, toured company headquarters, studios, training schools and other facilities, and attended receptions.

Among the 14 people listed as attending, according to emails, were Duncan, Miller, states Sens. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, Emanuel Jones, D-Ellenwood, Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, and Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, two members of Duncan’s security detail and Andrew Allison, the head of the Senate Press Office who left state government a little more than a month later for another job. Dixon, Jones, Halpern and Rahman all returned to the Senate this year.