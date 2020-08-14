Georgia secures AAA bond rating despite economic crunch

The governor said FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings each gave the state the high marks, enabling Georgia to sell a package of $1.1 billion in bonds for capital projects at a lower cost.

“This announcement is great news for Georgia, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to fiscal balance and ensuring we can meet our present and future obligations, even as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant effects on the health of Georgians and the state’s economy,” Kemp said.