Georgia officials ask FBI to investigate emails from pro-Trump election skeptic

It’s one of a string of unsubstantiated complaints filed by election conspiracists since Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia’s 2020 election. Three vote counts confirmed Biden’s victory and multiple investigations have debunked allegations of fraud.

Matt Mashburn, the acting chairman of the election board, declined to comment, as did an FBI spokesman. Moncla couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In a Sept. 21 email, Moncla accuses Mashburn and other state officials of ignoring and avoiding his complaints.

“Mr. Mashburn, listen well. There will be no more excuses. I am putting you on notice that I will be holding you accountable,” he wrote, invoking the Fulton County election-interference case against Trump and his allies.

“There are 19 people whose lives hang in the balance because they knew Georgia’s 2020 General Election and Senate run-off results were wrong. Those people were right. You can either properly investigate our complaints and verify the facts or I will show you publicly in the media.”

He followed up with an email to the State Election Board on Wednesday demanding an update on his complaint.

The email came a day after the board voted against opening an investigation into Raffensperger for his oversight of Fulton County’s audit of the 2020 election at a meeting packed with conservative activists and election skeptics.

“You may think that the Dog and Pony show yesterday concluded the matter – if so, you are sadly mistaken,” Moncla wrote. “I urge you to contemplate and reconsider your responsibilities and position - for you are attorneys. I imagine that some of you would like to continue to be.”

Moncla added: “We can address these matters privately or publicly but make no mistake – they will be addressed.”

