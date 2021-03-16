Georgia official clarifies earlier report on Trump call to a Georgia investigator

“After hearing the tape, it’s clear that her recollection accurately portrayed the president’s assertions that there was fraud to uncover and that she would receive praise for doing so,” said Fuchs.

The call with Watson is separate from a Jan. 2 conversation between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger now at the center of a Fulton County grand jury investigation. In that call, Trump repeatedly urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his defeat.

In a statement Monday, Trump called the scrutiny part of a “Georgia Witch Hunt” and repeated false claims of widespread election fraud. Georgia’s election results were upheld by three separate counts and challenges to the outcome were dismissed by courts at every level.

Here’s the full statement from Fuchs:

“The Secretary of State’s Office’s first report about its investigator’s phone conversation with President Trump relied on the investigator’s recollection. Information about the content of the call was never presented as a word-for-word transcript. After hearing the tape, it’s clear that her recollection accurately portrayed the president’s assertions that there was fraud to uncover and that she would receive praise for doing so.”