Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage

The official Georgia voter information website is back online after it buckled under the load of high traffic on primary election day.

The My Voter Page wasn’t available for nearly an hour, leaving voters unable to check their voting locations, review registration information or view sample views. The page can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, said the website vendor, Salesforce, wasn’t prepared to handle the capacity of thousands of people trying to use the site at once.