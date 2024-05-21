BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage
Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage

The official Georgia voter information website is back online after it buckled under the load of high traffic on primary election day.

The My Voter Page wasn’t available for nearly an hour, leaving voters unable to check their voting locations, review registration information or view sample views. The page can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, said the website vendor, Salesforce, wasn’t prepared to handle the capacity of thousands of people trying to use the site at once.

“That has since been addressed and the My Voter Page is back up and working just fine,” Sterling said. “It’s a good lesson learned for the future when we have a big election in November.”

Total turnout was on track to exceed 1 million voters after 551,000 people cast ballots in advance of election day Tuesday, Sterling said.

“Go turn out and vote,” Sterling said. “We want to ensure that everybody’s vote is protected.”

