Two Georgians were among 11 U.S. citizens convicted of non-violent drug offenses whose prison sentences were commuted on Friday by President Joe Biden.

The clemency grants were for sentences the White House said were “unduly long” for the offenses. The announcement comes the same day that Biden will sign a proclamation paving the way for people convicted of certain simple marijuana offenses to be pardoned.

The Georgia residents receiving clemency were Anthony Ewing of Union City and Darryl Allen Winkfield of Augusta, both of whom were convicted on charges related to cocaine.