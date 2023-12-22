Two Georgians were among 11 U.S. citizens convicted of non-violent drug offenses whose prison sentences were commuted on Friday by President Joe Biden.
The clemency grants were for sentences the White House said were “unduly long” for the offenses. The announcement comes the same day that Biden will sign a proclamation paving the way for people convicted of certain simple marijuana offenses to be pardoned.
The Georgia residents receiving clemency were Anthony Ewing of Union City and Darryl Allen Winkfield of Augusta, both of whom were convicted on charges related to cocaine.
Ewing was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack in an Illinois federal court. He was sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.
Winkfield was convicted of drug offenses related to possession and distribution of cocaine the Southern District of Georgia. He was sentenced in 1998 to life in prison and 10 years of supervised release.
The White House said Ewing and Winkfield’s prison sentences will now expire on April 20. The terms of their supervised release will remain, and both men must comply with all other conditions of their sentences.
The other nine people granted clemency also were convicted of various drug offenses involving cocaine, crack or methamphetamine.
About the Author