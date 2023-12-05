Georgia lawmakers lead U.S. House tribute to Rosalynn Carter

“It’s been an honor to know her for half a century, and I cherish their friendship and counsel and advice that has been invaluable to me,” said Bishop, an Albany Democrat. “They have been my constituents for 31 years, and they did not hold back in expressing their opinion on the issues of the day. Together, they rose to great heights, supporting and cherishing each other along the way, from the Plains peanut fields to the White House and communities around the globe.”

Carter died Nov. 19 at age 96 and two days after her representatives announced she had entered hospice care. She had been married to former President Jimmy Carter, 99, for 77 years.

In all, half of the state’s 14 delegation members joined the tribute, with Reps. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler; Hank Johnson, D-Atlanta; Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville; Lucy McBath, D-Marietta; and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, also taking part.

Scott noted that in addition to serving as the first lady of both Georgia and the United States, Rosalynn Carter was also a Navy wife and devout Christian who well into her later years taught Sunday school with her husband. He said he imagined she would have been proud to know that every living former first lady attended her memorial service last week in Atlanta.

“Her dedication to public service made her an inspiration to everyone,” said Scott, a Tifton Republican. “Our nation is thankful for her grace and bipartisanship as first lady.”