White shrimp make up 80% of the value of seafood caught in Georgia, and they help clean up the coast by feeding on waste, plants and small fish, according to House Bill 1341. Legislators said the shrimping industry has struggled with market pressures from international competitors.

“These shrimp are so tasty, so delicious, and they literally don’t even require a backbone to support this legislation,” said state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, a Democrat from Smyrna.

The shrimp bill was supported by House Speaker Jon Burns and his wife, Dayle, who worked with students in Effingham County who wanted to recognize the importance of white shrimp. The bill will next be considered by the state Senate.

White shrimp would join the Peach State’s other official state animals, including the brown thrasher, the largemouth bass, the green tree frog and the North Atlantic right whale.