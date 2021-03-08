Georgia House votes to ditch loophole in distracted driving law

The measure, House Bill 247, is part of a broader effort to end a dangerous habit that has contributed to thousands of traffic fatalities. It passed 119-52 with no debate ahead of a “crossover day” deadline.

Lawmakers in 2018 adopted the Hands-Free Georgia Act, which prohibits motorists from handling cellphones and other wireless devices while driving. But it also included a provision that requires judges to dismiss charges against first offenders who bring a receipt for a hands-free device to court.