Georgia House speaker proposes renaming bridge near Savannah port for Isakson

House Resolution 119, filed Tuesday, would direct the Georgia Department of Transportation to rename the bridge on State Route 307 that crosses the Georgia Ports Authority mega rail site in Garden City.

“Sen. Isakson has served this state and nation with honor and distinction, and his vision and unyielding commitment have set the standard for public service and it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized by dedicating a bridge in his honor,” the resolution reads.