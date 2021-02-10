Georgia House speaker proposes renaming bridge near Savannah port for Isakson

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has introduced a resolution that would rename a bridge near the Port of Savannah after retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
House Resolution 119, filed Tuesday, would direct the Georgia Department of Transportation to rename the bridge on State Route 307 that crosses the Georgia Ports Authority mega rail site in Garden City.
“Sen. Isakson has served this state and nation with honor and distinction, and his vision and unyielding commitment have set the standard for public service and it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized by dedicating a bridge in his honor,” the resolution reads.
Isakson retired in 2019 after 43 years of public service — the Republican was first elected to the Georgia House in 1976 before rising in office to the U.S. Senate in 2004 — citing a need to focus on his health. In 2015, Isakson revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Ralston had initially announced last year that he would seek to rename the Port of Savannah after Isakson.