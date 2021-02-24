Georgia House panel quickly backs new income tax cut

House Bill 593, sponsored by House Ways and Means Chairman Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, is backed by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and it is being moved quickly to meet a deadline for bills to pass at least one chamber to remain alive for the 2021 session. That deadline is expected to be set for late next week.

By reducing the amount of income taxed, House Bill 593 would cut what’s owed by millions of Georgians who use the standard deduction when they fill out their returns.