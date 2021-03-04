Georgia House leaders back budget with more money for schools, mental health

House leaders agreed with much of what Kemp proposed for the coming year’s budget.

They agreed to backfill 60% of the education spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut 10% because of fears that state revenue would plummet due to the pandemic.

That didn’t happen. In fact, state tax collections have increased 6.3% during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

A majority of state spending goes for K-12 schools and higher education.

Under the fiscal 2022 budget, the state would borrow about $1 billion for construction projects, much of it going for new schools, college buildings and roads and bridges.

Besides education, one of the big drivers of the budget increase next year is health care, with Medicaid — the program that covers the poor and disabled — is slated for another big increase. That’s in part because recipients who put off medical treatment and appointments during the pandemic are expected to see their doctors more in 2022.

House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, said the measure puts more than $58.5 million extra into various mental health programs, some of which have been overwhelmed by the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction problems.

“With this, we will make a significant statement as it relates to mental health,” he said.

The budget adds staff to a number of agencies, from health care to the Department of Revenue. It would provide pay raises for bank examiners and driver license service center employees, and guards at private prisons. It creates new classifications for veteran state patrolmen so they can get raises as they stay on the job.

The spending plan includes $2.5 million for the Georgia World Congress Center to help it bring people back to work as more conventions are held when more Americans are vaccinated.

And the House asked the Employees Retirement System - the pension plan for state workers - to send pensioners an extra monthly check. While retired teachers get a 3% cost-of-living increase every year, ERS members haven’t had one in more than a decade. Instead, in recent years, lawmakers have urged the system to give retirees a bonus check, which doesn’t permanently increase their pension.

