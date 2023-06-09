BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Georgia GOP convention starts in shadow of federal Trump indictment

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

COLUMBUS — The Georgia GOP convention got underway Friday with more than 1,000 Republican delegates trickling into Columbus ahead of a consequential debate over the party’s future.

Delegates from across the state were buzzing with details about the federal indictment lodged against former President Donald Trump, who is set to address the convention on Saturday afternoon.

The first federal indictment a president in U.S. history is just one of serval significant developments shaping the two-day convention, which has split Georgia Republicans.

  • The Columbus convention will feature Trump allies who continue to echo his disproven claims of 2020 election fraud and amplify his criticism of criminal investigations against him in Atlanta, New York and Washington.
  • Fulton prosecutors examining whether Trump and others at the convention criminally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 elections will be watching the former president’s speech for any inadvertent disclosures;
  • The former president’s expected visit to Columbus highlights the divide between the party apparatus and Gov. Brian Kemp, who has pushed the GOP to move on from Trump’s polarizing presidency;
  • The growing political clout of far-right activists is a microcosm of the battle for the soul of the national party. Some in Georgia are pushing a proposal to punish perceived “traitors” by blocking them from running as Republicans in the future.
  • The three-way race to succeed party chair David Shafer features a trio of contenders promising to repair the internal fissures that are dividing the party.

