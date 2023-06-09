Georgia GOP convention starts in shadow of federal Trump indictment

COLUMBUS — The Georgia GOP convention got underway Friday with more than 1,000 Republican delegates trickling into Columbus ahead of a consequential debate over the party’s future.

Delegates from across the state were buzzing with details about the federal indictment lodged against former President Donald Trump, who is set to address the convention on Saturday afternoon.

The first federal indictment a president in U.S. history is just one of serval significant developments shaping the two-day convention, which has split Georgia Republicans.