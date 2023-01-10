ajc logo
Gas up: Georgia resumes collecting fuel tax Wednesday

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Need to gas up? Better do it soon because the state is about to begin collecting its 29 cents a gallon fuel tax again.

Georgia will resume collecting its sales tax on motor vehicle fuels from gas distributors at 12 a.m. Wednesday, 10 months after dropping the tax to ease the sting of inflation.

Prices shouldn’t immediately jump everywhere because stores will still be selling untaxed gas they received during the suspension. But the tax will eventually be factored into the cost of a gallon of gas again.

Last March, with inflation and gas prices spiking, the General Assembly approved a law that allowed Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend the gas tax through May.

When legislators approved the law, the average price of a gallon of regular fuel in metro Atlanta was $4.28. Gas prices have fallen in recent months, but Kemp continued to extend the suspension – until last month, when he announced the state would resume collecting the tax on Jan. 11.

On Monday, AAA reported the average cost of regular unleaded fuel in Georgia was $2.81. Restoring thee 29.1-cent fuel tax would push the price well above $3 again.

The suspension cost the state (and saved drivers) $150 million to $170 million a month. Kemp said last month that motorists had saved more than $1 billion since the tax was suspended.

That’s money the state won’t be able to spend on road and bridge construction – the gas tax is dedicated to that purpose. But Kemp has pledged to make up the difference with the extra revenue it has been collecting through other taxes this year.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

