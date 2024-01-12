Fulton Trump judge plans to schedule hearing following bombshell allegations

The exchange came at the tail end of a more than two-hour-long procedural hearing about more than a half-dozen pending pretrial motions in the case. But hanging over the proceedings were the shocking allegations.

On Monday, Roman, without offering concrete evidence, alleged that Willis improperly hired a romantic partner, Nathan Wade, as special prosecutor for the Trump case. He claimed that Willis also financially benefited from her relationship with Wade when he paid for lavish vacations with her using the county funds his law firms received.

The hearing marked the first time Fulton prosecutors appeared in public since the allegations emerged.

During the hearing, Steve Sadow, the lead attorney for former President Donald Trump, said he was considering joining the motion filed by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant.

“Suffice it to say that they are salacious and scandalous in nature,” he said.

Sadow said he wanted an opportunity to review Willis’ response before deciding whether to join Roman’s motion to dismiss the charges against him and for the Fulton DA’s office to be disqualified from further prosecution of the case.

“I’m leery of moving to adopt motions that make such allegations without having a better understanding or substantiation of the allegations,” said Sadow, noting that Roman’s motion marked the first in which allegations in fact were made about prosecutors.

Craig Gillen, an attorney representing co-defendant David Shafer, said he’s conducting his own investigation to “determine whether or not we’re going to adopt that motion or supplement that motion.”

Wade attended the hearing, politely smiling as he entered the room through a back entrance, and largely allowed his colleagues to take the lead with arguments. During the exchange about the allegations, he sat quietly leaning forward with his arms crossed.

Neither he nor any of his colleagues addressed the allegations. (A spokesman for Willis has said she will respond in an upcoming court filing, though the timing is unclear.)

Willis did not attend the hearing.

