Politics

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges

Defendant Harrison Floyd listens during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor, she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Defendant Harrison Floyd listens during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor, she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)
By
Updated 22 minutes ago

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that a Fulton County judge had denied Harrison Floyd’s request to relax his bond restrictions. The bond issue has not yet been decided by the court.

A judge has again rejected Harrison Floyd’s claim that the charges against him in Fulton County’s election interference case were filed improperly and should be dismissed.

Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, has argued that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not have jurisdiction to indict him because the case had not been referred through the state election board. Under state law, the election board has the exclusive authority to initiate and refer criminal investigations related to elections, he said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected Floyd’s argument in January. Floyd’s attorney Chris Kachouroff asked the judge to reconsider.

In a single page order issued Wednesday, McAfee again denied Floyd’s request. He did not offer an explanation for his decision.

Floyd is also asking McAfee to relax his bond restrictions so that he can work on the re-election campaign of his co-defendant, former President Donald Trump. McAfee has not ruled on that request.

Floyd was indicted in August on three felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election by pressuring Fulton poll worker, Ruby Freeman. The conditions of his bond prohibit him from having contact with, speaking publicly about or making social media posts referring to co-defendants or witnesses in Fulton County’s racketeering case.

ExploreStay up to date on the latest developments: Sign up for "The Trump 19" newsletter

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Who is Nathan Wade, Fulton special prosecutor in Trump case?
25m ago
Georgia Senate gives final OK to suspension of tax break for data centers
33m ago
Georgia Senate backs key changes to hospital rules without expansion of Medicaid
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do