Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that a Fulton County judge had denied Harrison Floyd’s request to relax his bond restrictions. The bond issue has not yet been decided by the court.

A judge has again rejected Harrison Floyd’s claim that the charges against him in Fulton County’s election interference case were filed improperly and should be dismissed.

Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, has argued that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not have jurisdiction to indict him because the case had not been referred through the state election board. Under state law, the election board has the exclusive authority to initiate and refer criminal investigations related to elections, he said.