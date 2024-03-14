Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that a Fulton County judge had denied Harrison Floyd’s request to relax his bond restrictions. The bond issue has not yet been decided by the court.
A judge has again rejected Harrison Floyd’s claim that the charges against him in Fulton County’s election interference case were filed improperly and should be dismissed.
Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, has argued that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not have jurisdiction to indict him because the case had not been referred through the state election board. Under state law, the election board has the exclusive authority to initiate and refer criminal investigations related to elections, he said.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected Floyd’s argument in January. Floyd’s attorney Chris Kachouroff asked the judge to reconsider.
In a single page order issued Wednesday, McAfee again denied Floyd’s request. He did not offer an explanation for his decision.
Floyd is also asking McAfee to relax his bond restrictions so that he can work on the re-election campaign of his co-defendant, former President Donald Trump. McAfee has not ruled on that request.
Floyd was indicted in August on three felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election by pressuring Fulton poll worker, Ruby Freeman. The conditions of his bond prohibit him from having contact with, speaking publicly about or making social media posts referring to co-defendants or witnesses in Fulton County’s racketeering case.
