Politics

Former President Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta

Donald Trump landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 5:20 p.m.

Credit: Ty Tagami

Credit: Ty Tagami

Donald Trump landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 5:20 p.m.
By
1 hour ago

Donald Trump touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 5:20 p.m., ahead of his debate with President Joe Biden.

A crowd of supporters, many wearing red, waited several hours to greet the former president when his airliner, Trump Force One, landed at an airstrip for private planes next to the main commercial runways. Among Trump’s entourage is Brian Jack, a former Trump aide who last week won a GOP runoff for an open U.S. House seat in west Georgia.

Trump exited the plane at 5:31 p.m., pumped his fist, pointed at the crowd of 200 or so supporters behind a barricade on the hot tarmac, then descended the stairs of the plane, red tie flapping in the wind. He uttered something to the crowd, then got into a black SUV and the motorcade drove off.

Former President Donald Trump lands in Atlanta for the CNN debate with President Joe Biden.

Expect heavy traffic as Trump and Biden converge for their highly-anticipated 9 p.m. face-off at CNN’s Techwood Turner campus in Atlanta.

Biden flew into the opposite side of metro Atlanta, landing at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County on Air Force One around 3 p.m.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system 2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge
42m ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
What you need to know about tonight’s debate
Veterans slam Georgia voter security laws
19m ago
Gamblers can make all kinds of bets during tonight’s debate
59m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more