Former President Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta

Donald Trump touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 5:20 p.m., ahead of his debate with President Joe Biden.

A crowd of supporters, many wearing red, waited several hours to greet the former president when his airliner, Trump Force One, landed at an airstrip for private planes next to the main commercial runways. Among Trump’s entourage is Brian Jack, a former Trump aide who last week won a GOP runoff for an open U.S. House seat in west Georgia.

Trump exited the plane at 5:31 p.m., pumped his fist, pointed at the crowd of 200 or so supporters behind a barricade on the hot tarmac, then descended the stairs of the plane, red tie flapping in the wind. He uttered something to the crowd, then got into a black SUV and the motorcade drove off.