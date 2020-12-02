Former marketing exec wins runoff for Atlanta-based state Senate seat

Halpern received more than 45% of the vote in November, with Pritchett placing second with about 25% of the 69,000 votes cast. Since neither received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff was required.

Halpern is Mississippi native and former marketing and advertising executive who previously worked for Cox Enterprises, the parent company of The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Pritchett, a paralegal, made headlines earlier this year when she was arrested after reportedly breaking into her own home and moving back in after being evicted from it. She said she was wrongfully evicted.

Pritchett also challenged Williams in the June primary, losing with a little more than 23% of the votes cast, before Williams became the Democratic nominee for Congress. Pritchett also lost to Williams in a 2017 special election 51-49.

Senate District 39 spans from north Buckhead, snaking roughly 20 miles along Interstate 85 down to past Hapeville. While the average annual household income is about $44,000 according to U.S. Census data, the gap between what the district’s poorest and richest residents make is vast, ranging from those earning as little as $8,000 a year to others living in million dollar homes.