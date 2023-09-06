Politics

First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Atlanta

By
20 minutes ago

First Lady Jill Biden touched down at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Air Force Two around 4:30 p.m. ahead of the debate.

She was greeted by several metro Atlanta leaders, including Mayor Andre Dickens and Jason Carter.

Biden’s motorcade shut down I-75 South from Marietta to Midtown, both directions of I-285 in Cobb County, and I-85 South from Buckhead to Midtown.

President Joe Biden landed at the Cobb air base on Air Force One around 4:30 p.m. and headed into Atlanta.

