Fast, rural internet to be built by Middle Georgia power companies

About 507,000 Georgia homes and businesses lack access to adequate internet speeds, representing 11% of the state, according to a map that shows internet gaps.

Kemp has proposed that the state start funding internet expansion, with $20 million in his budget recommendation for this fiscal year and $10 million next year. The money would be awarded in the form of grants to rural communities.

“For rural Georgia to move forward, we had to have access to high-speed broadband,” said House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge. “Whether it is telemedicine online learning or e-commerce, high-speed broadband is a critical infrastructure need.”

The Middle Georgia internet lines would reach locations in 18 counties in partnership with a broadband company called Conexon.

The project will cost over $210 million, including investments of $135 million by Central Georgia EMC, $53 million by Southern Rivers Energy and $21.5 million by Conexon.

Construction will start in Monroe County and then branch outward to its neighbors, Monroe Commission Chairman Greg Tapley said.

“Our residents would bring up, ‘We’re in the dark ages. Two cans connected with a string would be faster than what we have. It’s an internet desert out here,’” Tapley said. “We’ve been able to create an oasis of internet service, and it’s not going to be a mirage.”

The internet lines will be built in Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Spalding and Upson counties.

Internet expansion in Georgia