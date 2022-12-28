Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024

If you’re unsure whose congressional district you live in, visit House.gov and enter your ZIP code to find out.

U.S. SENATE

Jon Ossoff, Democrat, lives in Atlanta

Website: https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/

Phone: (202) 224-3521

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/races/contributors?cycle=2020&id=GAS1&spec=N

Ossoff and his counterpart, Sen. Raphael Warnock, were first elected and sworn in on the same day. But Ossoff is considered Georgia’s senior senator because the tiebreaker was alphabetical order. Unlike Warnock, Ossoff was not on the ballot in 2022. He is not up for reelection until 2026.

Ossoff is chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He also serves on the Banking, Homeland Security, Judiciary and Rules committees.

Raphael Warnock, Democrat, lives in Atlanta

Website: https://www.warnock.senate.gov/

Phone: (202) 224-3643

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/raphael-warnock/summary?cid=N00046489

After winning the December runoff, Warnock will be sworn in to begin his first full six-year term in the Senate. Like Ossoff, he represents the entire state as one of two senators. He is the first Black person to be elected as a Democrat to the Senate from the Deep South and one of just 11 Black senators in U.S. history.

Warnock serves on the Agriculture, Banking, and Science and Transportation committees, as well as the Special Committee on Aging and the Joint Economic Committee.

He also continues to serve as pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

U.S. HOUSE

1st Congressional District: Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-Pooler

Website: https://buddycarter.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-5831

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/buddy-carter/summary?cid=N00035346

Buddy Carter owned a pharmacy for 32 years and is also the former mayor of Pooler. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

He is in the running to serve as chairman of the Budget Committee for the upcoming congressional session.

Carter represents southeast and coastal Georgia, including the cities of Brunswick, Savannah and Waycross.

2nd Congressional District: Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Albany

Website: https://bishop.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-3631

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/sanford-bishop/summary?cid=N00002674

Sanford Bishop’s southwest Georgia district includes rural enclaves as well as cities such as Albany, Columbus and parts of Macon. Roughly half of the district’s voters tend to support Democrats and half support Republicans. As a result, the 2nd District is considered Georgia’s only toss-up congressional seat.

Bishop is the dean of the state’s congressional delegation, meaning its longest-serving member. He entered Congress in 1993.

He will serve as ranking member, or the top Democrat, on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture.

3rd Congressional District: Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

Website: https://ferguson.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-5901

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/drew-ferguson/summary?cid=N00039090

Drew Ferguson is the former mayor of West Point, where he was born and lived until recently. He is a dentist by trade, although he is no longer practicing. He has served in Congress since 2017.

The 3rd District includes parts of south metro Atlanta and west Georgia, including Carrollton, Douglasville and LaGrange.

4th Congressional District: Henry “Hank” Johnson, D-Lithonia

Website: https://hankjohnson.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-1605

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/hank-johnson/summary?cid=N00027848

Hank Johnson was first elected to Congress in 2006. As of this year, he is one of just three practicing Buddhists to ever serve in Congress. Johnson is an attorney and slated to serve as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts.

Georgia’s 4th District includes most of DeKalb County, part of Newton County and all of Rockdale County.

5th Congressional District: Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

Website: https://nikemawilliams.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-3801

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/nikema-williams/summary?cid=N00047361&cycle=2020

Entering her second term in office, Nikema Williams will continue to pull double duty as the chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Georgia.

She also will serve as a regional whip for the Democratic Caucus in the U.S. House, as well as serving on the Democrats’ Policy and Communications Committee.

Williams’ district covers parts of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties and mostly consists of the city of Atlanta.

6th Congressional District: Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

Website: TBD

Phone: TBD

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/races/contributors?cycle=2022&id=GA06&spec=N

Rich McCormick, an emergency room doctor, is one of two new members to Georgia’s congressional delegation. He was elected in the 6th District after it was drawn as part of redistricting in a way that made it tough for Democrats to win, compelling incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath to run in the 7th District instead.

The 6th District includes parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties and all of Dawson and Forsyth counties.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

7th Congressional District: Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

Website: https://mcbath.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-4501

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/lucy-mcbath/summary?cid=N00042813

Lucy McBath represented the neighboring 6th District for four years, but she decided to run in the 7th District after her old seat was drawn in a way that made it tough for a Democrat to win. The 7th District is a solidly Democratic seat, and McBath won after defeating U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in an incumbent-vs.-incumbent primary.

Before running for office, McBath was a prominent gun control activist after her teenage son was killed in a shooting. McBath, a breast cancer survivor, also champions health care issues. She was recently elected secretary of the Congressional Black Caucus for the upcoming congressional term.

The 7th District includes a small portion of Fulton County and most of Gwinnett County.

8th Congressional District: Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Website: https://austinscott.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-6531

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/austin-scott/summary?cid=N00032457

Austin Scott is the longest-serving Republican in Georgia’s delegation, representing south-central Georgia since 2011. He is a member of the Armed Services Committee, where he focuses on representing the interests of Georgia’s numerous military bases and installations.

Scott is in the running to serve as chairman of the Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.

The 8th District represents more than two dozen Georgia counties, including cities such as Milledgeville, Tifton and Valdosta, and suburbs around Macon and Warner Robins.

9th Congressional District: Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

Website: https://clyde.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-9893

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/andrew-clyde/summary?cid=N00046654

Andrew Clyde, in his second term in office, is gaining a reputation as one of the most conservative members of the House.

He is the owner of Clyde Armory, a gun store in Athens-Clarke County. He said he was motivated to run for Congress in part because of a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service that led him to lobby for and successfully achieve changes to federal law.

The 9th District consists of 12 counties in northeast Georgia, plus part of Gwinnett County.

10th Congressional District: Michael Collins, R-Jackson

Website: TBD

Phone: TBD

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/races/contributors?cycle=2022&id=GA10&spec=N

Trucking company owner Michael “Mike” Collins is one of two new Republican members to the state’s congressional delegation.

The 10th District includes all or part of 18 counties in east-central Georgia, including the cities of Athens, Madison and McDonough.

Collins’ father, Mac Collins, also held a Georgia congressional seat from 1993 to 2005.

District 11: Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

Website: https://loudermilk.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-2931

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/barry-loudermilk/summary?cid=N00035347

Before he was elected to Congress in 2014, Barry Loudermilk owned an information technology business for over 20 years. He also served in the Georgia House and Senate for a total of nine years.

Loudermilk is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and champions the state’s military facilities, especially Dobbins Air Reserve Base in his district.

The 11th District starts in metro Atlanta and extends into northwest Georgia and includes all or parts of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb and Pickens counties.

12th Congressional District: Rick Allen, R-Evans

Website: https://allen.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-2823

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/richard-w-allen/summary?cid=N00033720

Rick Allen was elected to the U.S. House in 2014, and before that he founded a construction company.

Allen is in the running to chair the House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions. His main areas of interest are agriculture, education and the economy, and he also has taken an interest in the issue of unsafe and violent housing complexes.

The 12th District covers all or parts of two dozen counties in east-central Georgia and includes the city of Augusta.

13th Congressional District: David Scott, D-Atlanta

Website: https://davidscott.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-2939

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/david-scott/summary?cid=N00024871

David Scott has been a member of Congress since 2003, representing a seat covering suburbs south and west of Atlanta, such as Douglasville, South Fulton and Stockbridge.

In 2021, he became the first Black lawmaker to chair the powerful House Agriculture Committee. Now that Republicans are taking the majority, Scott is in line to serve as the panel’s top-ranking Democrat.

Scott previously served in the Georgia General Assembly, and he is considered one of Congress’ most vocal champions for historically Black colleges and universities.

14th Congressional District: Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

Website: https://greene.house.gov/

Phone: (202) 225-5211

Fundraising overview: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/marjorie-taylor-greene/summary?cid=N00044701

The session of Congress that begins in 2023 will be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s second term. Democrats stripped her of committees during her first term because of controversial statements she made and actions she took prior to taking office, but Republican leaders have pledged to assign her to panels in 2023.

Greene is one of the nation’s highest-profile Republicans, known for her staunch allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

A prolific fundraiser who faced well-funded opposition during the 2022 campaign, her race was the nation’s most expensive House contest.

The 14th District consists of 10 counties in northwest Georgia plus part of Cobb County.