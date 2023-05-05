Ethics watchdog files complaint against Herschel Walker after donation report

“The fact that the donor realized that there was something that wasn’t right here, asked for the money back and the campaign, reportedly at least, returned it to him: That doesn’t change the fact that it was illegal — blatantly illegal — for Herschel Walker,” Bookbinder said.

An attorney for Walker did not respond to a request for comment about the complaint. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution could not reach a representative for Washington, but his spokesman told The Daily Beast that the $535,200 initially sent to a “nonpolitical account” was returned. That statement did not say when the refund took place.

When the FEC receives complaints, it first reviews the documentation to ensure the matter falls within its jurisdiction before launching a fact-finding investigation. Complaints can take months to sort out, and only after cases are closed is documentation made public.

The first emails cited in The Daily Beast report were dated March 1, 2022, which was three weeks before Walker won the Republican primary in the Senate race. The contest was pushed to a December runoff, where Walker lost to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.