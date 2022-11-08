ajc logo
X

Two hours until polls close in Georgia

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Georgians continues to stream to the polls as voting winds down in a consequential midterm election.

Georgia voters are deciding who will be the state’s next governor and who will serve in numerous other statewide offices. They also may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The Secretary of State’s Office has reported a big turnout but short lines across Georgia.

Polls close at 7 p.m. In a few isolated cases – like two polling places in Cobb County – polling places may stay open a little longer.

Voters must report to their assigned voting locations and show photo ID. They can find their precinct locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Editors' Picks

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
2h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
1h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
11h ago
The Latest
Media swarms Herschel Walker election party
38m ago
Few reports of problems as voting continues in Georgia
40m ago
Where things stand in the Georgia elections right now
59m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top