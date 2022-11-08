Update: Two Fulton County poll workers fired

Two poll workers were fired from working at the Ocee Library polling location in Johns Creek about 15 minutes before polls opened Tuesday, Fulton County elections officials said.
Johns Creek resident Laura Kronen said in a series of statements posted to Twitter shortly before polls opened that she and her son were removed from working in Fulton County.
The two were “relieved of their duties due to questionable social media posts,” Fulton County spokesperson Regina Waller said. Fulton officials didn’t provide details about the content of the social media posts or confirm that Kronen was one of the workers removed.
