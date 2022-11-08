2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’

“There were some things in there that were not allowed. You cannot take videos or photos in the election, so that’s what brought it to our attention,” Williams said.

In a tweet since shared by social media accounts that have spread election disinformation, Kronen alleged that she and her son were removed “because I posted on Twitter this morning that I was working at the polls to ensure a free and fair election.”

A since-deleted Facebook post appears to show Kronen outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

”I stood up for what’s right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham,” the post states. “Mike Pence is a traitor.”

The post claims Kronen was “tear gassed FOUR times” and that she “stormed the Capitol Building.” Kronen has not been charged with any crime related to Jan. 6.

Kronen has repeatedly praised former President Donald Trump and criticized Democratic officials including President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She sells merchandise, including stickers and T-shirts reading “CONSPIRACY THEORIST,” and describes herself on Twitter as a “Conservative,” “Vaccine Virgin” and “Patriot Life Coach.”

She previously posted to Twitter that she and her son officially signed up to be poll workers because Fulton County was featured in Dinesh D’Souza’s disinformation-riddled film “2000 Mules,” which falsely claims the 2020 presidential election had significant voter fraud.

Earlier this week, she responded to reports that the U.S. Justice Department would send federal election monitors to polling sites nationwide and echoed resistance seen in states such as Florida and Missouri.

“So the DOJ thinks they are going to interfere in state elections? Good luck with that. Ain’t happening on my watch and I’m poll working in Fulton County,” Kronen wrote in a tweet.