Two Cobb precincts to remain open past 7 p.m.

The Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw will be open until 7:45 p.m., and the Fair Oaks Recreation Center in Marietta will be open until 7:06 p.m. Both had to delay opening due to “errors getting the machines up and running,” said Daniel White, the attorney for the Cobb elections office.

In 2020, about 19 precincts in Cobb had to stay open past 7 p.m. due to delays, White said. Having only two stay open late is “actually a pretty good in terms of historical trends,” he added.