Two Cobb precincts to remain open past 7 p.m.

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Two precincts in Cobb County will remain open past 7 p.m. tonight after experiencing delays in getting the machines up and running, county officials said.

The Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw will be open until 7:45 p.m., and the Fair Oaks Recreation Center in Marietta will be open until 7:06 p.m. Both had to delay opening due to “errors getting the machines up and running,” said Daniel White, the attorney for the Cobb elections office.

In 2020, about 19 precincts in Cobb had to stay open past 7 p.m. due to delays, White said. Having only two stay open late is “actually a pretty good in terms of historical trends,” he added.

