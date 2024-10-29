Elections
Elections

Michelle Obama, Tim Walz rally for Kamala Harris in Georgia: Live Updates

Also, early voting updates, Nate Silver on Politically Georgia and more
17 minutes ago

Election Day is just a week away, and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, along with well-known surrogates, continue to make their last pitches to voters in key battleground states, including Georgia.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will host a rally — officially billed nonpartisan — for When We All Vote, the nonpartisan voter outreach initiative that she founded in 2018 with the aim of turning out younger, more diverse voters. Meanwhile, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is expected to attend a rally in Savannah today and then head to Columbus for another this afternoon.

Follow us all day for live updates from AJC reporters following the campaigns on the ground across Georgia:

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Live updates recap: Kamala Harris returns to Georgia with Barack Obama and Bruce...
Placeholder Image

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Harris’ rally ends in DeKalb, expect traffic on I-285 soon
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES
Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far
Live updates recap: Kamala Harris returns to Georgia with Barack Obama and Bruce...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Campaign ads in this new majority-Black district in Georgia are being called racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB