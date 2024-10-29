Michelle Obama, Tim Walz rally for Kamala Harris in Georgia: Live Updates

Election Day is just a week away, and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, along with well-known surrogates, continue to make their last pitches to voters in key battleground states, including Georgia.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will host a rally — officially billed nonpartisan — for When We All Vote, the nonpartisan voter outreach initiative that she founded in 2018 with the aim of turning out younger, more diverse voters. Meanwhile, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is expected to attend a rally in Savannah today and then head to Columbus for another this afternoon.

