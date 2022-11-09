Marty Kemp thanks the crowd - and sounds an optimistic note

As early returns show Gov. Brian Kemp building a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the Republican’s family took the stage to offer thanks to a crowd of hundreds of supporters packed into the Coca Cola Roxy theater.
Flanked by her three daughters, Marty Kemp said the family was grateful for the crowd’s support and prayers. She also cast a positive note about her husband’s chances.
“There are few things we have done that have been as rewarding as serving our state as your first family,” she said. “It’s been an honor beyond measure and we hope to continue to fight for hardworking Georgians for another four years.”
Editors' Picks
The Latest