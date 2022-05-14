‘I’m ready’: In North Georgia, Herschel Walker sounds eager for general election

Walker outlined his life story, from an overweight kid with a stutter in Wrightsville to football star and now U.S. Senate candidate. He tossed in a few jokes and made frequent references to his faith.

“I’ve got no dog in this fight except the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

Walker rattled off a familiar list of GOP issues — support for the military and law enforcement as well as a strong economy and limited regulations. But he provided no specifics on what he would do if elected.

Walker’s celebrity was on full display. About one-third of the audience members were wearing University of Georgia logos. Kids had Walker sign Nerf footballs. And people waited patiently in a long line to get a photo with Walker.

“I didn’t know what to expect to be honest with you,” said Shawn Scott, of Ellijay. “But he’s amazing. “He’s just what we need right now.”

Michael MacMartia said Walker had secured his vote.

“He was a lot more informed than his ads would let you know,” the Jasper resident said. ”I was impressed.”