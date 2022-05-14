‘I’m ready’: In North Georgia, Herschel Walker sounds eager for general election

ELLIJAY — It was a sunny spring afternoon as Herschel Walker walked to the microphone on the picturesque veranda of a North Georgia winery. His striped shirt was untucked and his cuffs unbuttoned.
“I’m not a politician. I don’t dress like one. I don’t look like one because I’m not one,” he told a crowd of several hundred people.
Still, on May 24, Walker will face his first test as a candidate in Georgia’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. He is the prohibitive favorite in the race. Polls show him winning the six-person race with a margin large enough to avoid a runoff. And Walker sounded eager on Saturday to get to the main event — the general election, where he would face off against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.
“I’m on a journey,” he said. “And the thing about it is I’m ready.”
Credit: Mike Stewart
Credit: Mike Stewart
Walker outlined his life story, from an overweight kid with a stutter in Wrightsville to football star and now U.S. Senate candidate. He tossed in a few jokes and made frequent references to his faith.
“I’ve got no dog in this fight except the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.
Walker rattled off a familiar list of GOP issues — support for the military and law enforcement as well as a strong economy and limited regulations. But he provided no specifics on what he would do if elected.
Walker’s celebrity was on full display. About one-third of the audience members were wearing University of Georgia logos. Kids had Walker sign Nerf footballs. And people waited patiently in a long line to get a photo with Walker.
“I didn’t know what to expect to be honest with you,” said Shawn Scott, of Ellijay. “But he’s amazing. “He’s just what we need right now.”
Michael MacMartia said Walker had secured his vote.
“He was a lot more informed than his ads would let you know,” the Jasper resident said. ”I was impressed.”
News about 2022 elections in Atlanta
Follow the AJC Georgia Politics team on Twitter (@ajcgapolitics) and @murphyajc. And listen to the AJC Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
How to vote by mail in Georgia - new rules for 2022
EARLY VOTING: Early voting will also be offered on two Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. Local election offices have the option of providing voting hours on two Sundays as well. Check locations and hours for your county at the Georgia My Voter site.
AJC Voter Guide for the May primary, including more info about early voting
Inside race for Georgia governor
The race for Georgia Senate 2022
U.S. House: Georgia congressional races
What they said: Stories and video from 2022 candidate debates
Election news about Georgia statewide offices
News about metro Atlanta elections
About the Author