How to follow Georgia primary election results and updates from the AJC

What voters need to know
The Georgia primary features races for Georgia governor, Congress, secretary of state, statewide offices and the General Assembly.
Voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot, and the winners of the primaries will advance to the general election in November.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.
Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, runoffs held June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.
