ajc logo
X

How to follow Georgia primary election results and updates from the AJC

Rick Sloss (L) helps voters fill out their paperwork on election day at GraceLife Church in Marietta Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Rick Sloss (L) helps voters fill out their paperwork on election day at GraceLife Church in Marietta Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Elections 2022
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing exclusive Georgia primary updates all day and election results after the polls close Tuesday across all of our platforms. The coverage will continue overnight, including comprehensive stories and election charts in the AJC ePaper Wednesday morning.

On social media platforms: Follow the AJC Georgia Politics team on Twitter (@ajcgapolitics), Patricia Murphy @murphyajc, Greg Bluestein @bluestein, Tia Mitchell @ajconwashington, J.D. Capelouto @jdcapelouto and Brian Eason @brianeason

Mobile: Download the AJC app for election news and results on the go.

AJC.com: Journalists from the AJC local and state government reporting teams are offering live updates in stories, video and photos, starting with the opening of the polls and continuing until the last votes are counted.

What voters need to know

The Georgia primary features races for Georgia governor, Congress, secretary of state, statewide offices and the General Assembly.

Voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot, and the winners of the primaries will advance to the general election in November.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.

Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, runoffs held June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Election Results: Georgia Congressional Seats
1h ago
Back in Georgia, Newt Gingrich looks to make his mark on 2022 election
Time is winding down for metro Atlanta residents to vote early in primary
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top