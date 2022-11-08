High turnout projected on Election Day

Georgia already had record-breaking midterm turnout during three weeks of early voting.
More records could fall with a high turnout on Election Day.
The U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida predicted 2 million voters on Tuesday in Georgia, driving total turnout to 4.5 million.
That would be higher than the 3.95 million voters in Georgia’s last midterm but lower than the 5 million turnout in the 2020 presidential election.
“A big unknown is how many voters will show up on Election Day,” wrote Michael McDonald, who runs the U.S. Elections Project. “Conservatives urged their supporters to vote in-person on Election Day, and numerous pollsters are finding Republicans are reporting more frequently that they intend to vote on Election Day.”
There were 1.8 million Election Day voters in Georgia’s 2018 election, but fewer than 1 million in 2020, when a quarter of voters returned absentee ballots during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
During early voting this year, 2.5 million voters already cast their ballots.