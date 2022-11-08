Georgia voters say they want competent leaders and elections

Voters said that they feel the election is safe and secure. They described the poll workers as professional, helpful and courteous.

Michael Twentyman, said Election Day was routine for him because he votes in every election.

“What I’m hoping for is a message that competent and reasonable leadership is possible in a divided nation. I believe that people are lot closer on what they actually want for themselves and their families than they are led to believe,” Twentyman said. “It’s time for us to talk to each other and understand what’s important.”

Kerry Copeland, 62, a retired Coast Guard officer says that he came out to use his constitutional right as a citizen.

“Several years ago African Americans were not allowed to vote or own property, and basically treated as second class citizens,” Copeland said. “This goes very deep for me and very personal being an older African American. I believe in the voting process. It’s your last chance to actually have a say in the process.”