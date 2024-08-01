Georgia GOP to pay fine to settle complaint of coordination with True the Vote

The group Common Cause Georgia filed a complaint, saying the GOP had coordinated its spending with True the Vote and failed to report what amounted to a contribution in violation of federal election laws.

The FEC initially dismissed the complaint, but a federal judge later reinstated it. On Monday the FEC reached an agreement with the Georgia Republican Party to resolve the issue.

Under the agreement, the party will pay a $14,500 fine. The agreement states that the nonprofit’s actions “accrued to the benefit of GA GOP” and amounted to an “in-kind” — or noncash — contribution. Though the party says True the Vote has not provided information on the cost of its work in Georgia, the GOP plans to report it as a $500,000 in-kind contribution.

Nonetheless, the party denies that it has done anything wrong. GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said the party settled merely to avoid spending “10 times as much” to ultimately be proved right through litigation.

“It’s part of the strategy of folks on the left,” McKoon said. “They can’t really win a contested election where we talk about the issues. They have these strategies to deprive us of the resources to fight them.”

The state GOP has spent more than $1.7 million on legal fees since 2022 after promising to help cover the tab for the party’s former chairman — Shafer — and other officials targeted in Fulton County’s election interference case filed against former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others.

A spokesperson for Common Cause Georgia could not immediately be reached for comment.