Fulton official: ‘We had a very successful election today’

Fulton County officials painted an optimistic picture of Election Day in a media briefing Tuesday night, celebrating short wait times and minimal hiccups.
”We believe we had a very successful election today,” said Nadine Williams, Fulton’s interim elections director who was appointed in March. “All sites opened on time, and we had no reports of long lines at this point.”
Williams said she expects votes from all 249 Election Day sites will be uploaded by 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s experiences were strikingly different from 2020, the last major election in the county where officials faced harassment and rocky elections. The county’s elections have long been marred by long lines, slow results, and allegations of mismanagement, the AJC has reported.
The “successful election” also comes as threats of an election board takeover by the state have loomed over the county for the past year. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said in August they plan to conduct a performance review after the midterm results are certified, after which they could install an interim superintendent from the state.
One larger hiccup in the county Tuesday occurred when voters in Chattahoochee Hills came to vote and were told that they were registered in Cobb County instead of Fulton.
Williams said the county believes that issue was because of poll pad errors, and officials “were able to use the backup paper lists to rectify that” for the 20 or so voters affected.
