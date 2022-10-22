Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money

“If this racial slur had been used against my Democratic opponent (Raphael Warnock) who is also a Black man, you can rest assured the incident would be covered by every media outlet in Georgia and many across the country,” Walker’s email said.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

After the fundraising email was sent, the newspaper reached out to Walker’s campaign staff for a retraction of the statements. The campaign has taken no action.

“We devote ourselves to deep and thorough coverage of politics so that our readers can be fully informed when they make their voting decisions,” Editor Kevin Riley said. “In fact, we have a journalist assigned full-time to the Walker campaign and often have several staff members at campaign events. The complete fabrication of this false story demonstrates why we’re committed to such coverage.

“Voters deserve to know about such a blatantly cynical effort to encourage donations,” he said. “We’re disappointed that the Walker campaign would choose to recklessly impugn and endanger our journalists.”

When asked to identify the reporter who allegedly laughed at a racial slur, Walker’s campaign did not respond. Nor did they respond when asked to provide evidence of their claim.