Early surveys: Economy, inflation driving Georgia voters

The Associated Press’ VoteCast interviewed nearly 3,100 Georgia voters. Some 52% said inflation was the “single most important factor” for them as they cast their ballots. Another 39% said inflation was an “important factor, but not the most important,” while 9% listed it as a minor concern or not a factor.

The news outlet also asked an interesting follow-up: which increasing costs were the most important to Georgia voters. More than half — 53% — reported groceries and food; 13% said gas or other transportation costs; 12% said housing; and 1-in-10 said health care and prescription drugs.