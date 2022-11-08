ajc logo
X

Early surveys: Economy, inflation driving Georgia voters

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As early exit polls are released, one thing is crystal clear: the economy is the largest motivating factor for Georgia voters.

The Associated Press’ VoteCast interviewed nearly 3,100 Georgia voters. Some 52% said inflation was the “single most important factor” for them as they cast their ballots. Another 39% said inflation was an “important factor, but not the most important,” while 9% listed it as a minor concern or not a factor.

The news outlet also asked an interesting follow-up: which increasing costs were the most important to Georgia voters. More than half — 53% — reported groceries and food; 13% said gas or other transportation costs; 12% said housing; and 1-in-10 said health care and prescription drugs.

Voters were also asked whether they viewed President Joe Biden’s policies as helping drive inflation, or whether rising prices were due more to factors outside of the president’s control. Fifty-nine percent blamed Biden, while 40% said outside factors.

Biden’s approval ratings are still underwater in Georgia, according to the survey. Fifty-six percent of voters said they disapproved of the Democrat, while 44% approved of his performance.

Georgians were more closely divided, however, when asked if their votes were motivated by their support or opposition to Biden. Thirty-three percent said they were voting to express support for the president, while 35% said they voted to oppose him, and 31% said Biden was not a factor in their vote.

Meanwhile, 27% of voters reported that the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade was the single most important factor driving their vote, while 43% called it an important factor.

Editors' Picks

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’4h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s foes feeling impact of Jalen Carter’s return
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
1h ago
The Latest
Update: Two DeKalb precincts will stay open late
3m ago
AP: Party control dominant factor in Georgia Senate vote
17m ago
Polling place near Norcross to stay open 8 minutes late
40m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
How to follow Georgia Election results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top