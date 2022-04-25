ajc logo
Democrats vie to become Georgia’s next agriculture commissioner

Daniel Valle, left, and Jorge Aguilar of PM Produce unload watermelons at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park . This year Georgia voters will select the state's next agriculture commissioner, who oversees a department with responsibilities that include enforcing food safety regulations, marketing Georgia crops, and verifying the quality and quantity of motor fuels sold at pumps. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Climate change, childhood hunger and protecting small farmers are among the top priorities for the Democrats who are vying to be Georgia’s next agricultural commissioner.

Three Democrats are competing for the job in the May 24 primary. The winner will face the lone Republican seeking the office — state Rep. Tyler Harper of Ocilla — in the November general election.

Georgia’s commissioner of agriculture oversees a department with numerous responsibilities. They incude enforcing food safety regulations, marketing Georgia crops, and verifying the quality and quantity of motor fuels sold at pumps.

State Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany, owns a construction company and serves on the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. He wants to encourage supermarkets to locate in neighborhoods where residents lack easy access to healthy food. He also wants to develop community food gardens, diversify crop production and encourage sustainable farming practices.

Dukes said his experience on the Agriculture Committee and as a consultant in the food service and restaurant industries has prepared him to become the commissioner. He cited his support of legislation promoting farmers’ markets, low-interest loans for farmers and other agricultural issues.

“One in seven Georgians works in agriculture, forestry or related fields,” Dukes said. “My goals are to create good-paying jobs with benefits and profitable farms throughout the state.”

Nakita Hemingway is a Dacula cut-flower farmer and real estate agent. Two years ago, she ran for state House District 104 and narrowly lost. Her priorities include addressing childhood hunger, expanding efforts to encourage Georgians to buy local food, legalizing cannabis (which would require legislative approval), and creating a program to educate children about food, nutrition and farming.

Hemingway cited her experience as a farmer, her passion for agriculture and her “real solutions to the problems we’re facing” as qualifications.

“I am a farmer — it’s not a hobby for me,” Hemingway said. “I come from a family of farmers, and I know what it’s like to try and make a living off of farming. I care deeply about these issues and the people they affect.”

Fred Swann of Gainesville is a former software developer who started a mushroom farming business in the fall. He ran unsuccessfully for agriculture commissioner four years ago. Swann wants to promote small farms (especially Black-owned farms), end food insecurity, legalize marijuana, protect agriculture workers, encourage sustainable farming and enhance animal welfare.

Swann said he has built a collation of small farmers, cannabis advocates and others who can win in November.

“As an indoor mushroom farmer, I work in two sectors of the agricultural industry that are rapidly expanding — vertical farming and mushroom cultivation,” he said. “We will need someone who knows how to harness the power of these two emerging sectors to help combat climate change and enhance Georgia’s ability to compete in a 21st century agricultural economy.”

Learn more about the candidates:

Democrats

Winfred Dukes: https://dukes4agriculture.com/

Nakita Hemingway: https://www.nakitahemingway.com/

Fred Swann: https://fredforgeorgia.com/

Republicans

Tyler Harper: https://tylerharperga.com/

