Democrats vie to become Georgia’s next agriculture commissioner

“One in seven Georgians works in agriculture, forestry or related fields,” Dukes said. “My goals are to create good-paying jobs with benefits and profitable farms throughout the state.”

Nakita Hemingway is a Dacula cut-flower farmer and real estate agent. Two years ago, she ran for state House District 104 and narrowly lost. Her priorities include addressing childhood hunger, expanding efforts to encourage Georgians to buy local food, legalizing cannabis (which would require legislative approval), and creating a program to educate children about food, nutrition and farming.

Hemingway cited her experience as a farmer, her passion for agriculture and her “real solutions to the problems we’re facing” as qualifications.

“I am a farmer — it’s not a hobby for me,” Hemingway said. “I come from a family of farmers, and I know what it’s like to try and make a living off of farming. I care deeply about these issues and the people they affect.”

Fred Swann of Gainesville is a former software developer who started a mushroom farming business in the fall. He ran unsuccessfully for agriculture commissioner four years ago. Swann wants to promote small farms (especially Black-owned farms), end food insecurity, legalize marijuana, protect agriculture workers, encourage sustainable farming and enhance animal welfare.

Swann said he has built a collation of small farmers, cannabis advocates and others who can win in November.

“As an indoor mushroom farmer, I work in two sectors of the agricultural industry that are rapidly expanding — vertical farming and mushroom cultivation,” he said. “We will need someone who knows how to harness the power of these two emerging sectors to help combat climate change and enhance Georgia’s ability to compete in a 21st century agricultural economy.”

