Democrats headed to a runoff in insurance commissioner race

Voting stickers at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The Democratic race for Georgia’s insurance and safety fire commissioner appears headed to a runoff.

Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, who both work in the insurance industry, were the top vote getters in the three-person race. But, with results not yet final, neither had cleared the 50% threshold. The winner will face incumbent John King in November.

Laws Robinson was the Democratic nominee in 2018 but lost to Jim Beck by about 130,000 votes.

In third place in Tuesday’s race was state Rep. Matthew Wilson, who represents parts of DeKalb and Fulton counties. Wilson, a lawyer, would have become the first openly LGBTQ in to hold statewide office.

The runoff will take place on June 21.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
