Counting continues as nation waits for outcome of Georgia senate race

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Counting continued in a handful of Georgia counties early Wednesday as the nation watched to see how the state’s U.S. Senate race would turn out.

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly led Republican challenger Herschel Walker, but he did not have enough votes to avoid a runoff election. Control of the U.S. Senate could once again come down to who wins the Georgia race.

Meanwhile, Republicans swept the governor’s race and other statewide offices.

The Secretary of State’s Office reported about 97% of the vote was counted early Wednesday. Georgia’s new voting law requires that ballot counting “shall not cease” until finished. A tally of all verified absentee ballots must be completed by 5 p.m. today.

