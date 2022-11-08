After Georgia election law, voters eat snacks before getting in line

The Rev. Gerald Durley, a civil rights veteran, is telling volunteers to pass out water and snacks to voters before they get to the polls, even while in the car or van.
It’s illegal under the Georgia voting law passed last year to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line, so instead they’re eating before they approach the precinct.
“This election is very critical,” said Durley, a founding member of the pastor-led voting rights group Faith Works. “We’ll see what happens today.”
At least one volunteer was admonished for telling an elderly voter that they could move to the front of the line, even though voters over 65 years old are supposed to be given priority.
Durley said older adults and those with disabilities can move to the front of the line and may be provided a chair if they can’t stand.