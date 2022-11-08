BreakingNews
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
ajc logo
X

After Georgia election law, voters eat snacks before getting in line

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Rev. Gerald Durley, a civil rights veteran, is telling volunteers to pass out water and snacks to voters before they get to the polls, even while in the car or van.

It’s illegal under the Georgia voting law passed last year to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line, so instead they’re eating before they approach the precinct.

“This election is very critical,” said Durley, a founding member of the pastor-led voting rights group Faith Works. “We’ll see what happens today.”

At least one volunteer was admonished for telling an elderly voter that they could move to the front of the line, even though voters over 65 years old are supposed to be given priority.

Durley said older adults and those with disabilities can move to the front of the line and may be provided a chair if they can’t stand.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay49m ago

Credit: Tim Cowie/GWUPhotos.com

Lance Terry boosts Georgia Tech on opening night
3h ago

Credit: GHSA

Final Volleyball Rankings
17h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
52m ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
52m ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
5h ago
The Latest
Election officials: Voting lines under 10 minutes in most of Georgia
13m ago
2 Fulton poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’
22m ago
Some Georgia voters showing up at wrong locations on Election Day
45m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
21h ago
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top