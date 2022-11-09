ajc logo
Abrams concedes to Kemp

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams for a second time on Tuesday, notching a reelection victory over the Democrat with an agenda defined by his pledge to help Georgians battle rising prices along with his conservative stances on abortion and guns.

The Republican’s win capped a titanic rematch between two adversaries whose rivalry has reshaped the contours of Georgia politics. Abrams’ narrow defeat in 2018 heralded the state’s transformation into a premier battleground. Kemp’s victory swings the pendulum back to the GOP.

The governor won by focusing on decades-high inflation that he blamed on President Joe Biden, whose low approval ratings dogged Democrats. Kemp promised to put cash back in the hands of voters, promoted his conservative stewardship of state finances and highlighted major business projects he helped lure to Georgia.

Abrams conceded in a phone call around 11 p.m., per officials from both campaigns.

Read more about Kemp’s victory here.

