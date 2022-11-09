Abrams concedes to Kemp

The Republican’s win capped a titanic rematch between two adversaries whose rivalry has reshaped the contours of Georgia politics. Abrams’ narrow defeat in 2018 heralded the state’s transformation into a premier battleground. Kemp’s victory swings the pendulum back to the GOP.

The governor won by focusing on decades-high inflation that he blamed on President Joe Biden, whose low approval ratings dogged Democrats. Kemp promised to put cash back in the hands of voters, promoted his conservative stewardship of state finances and highlighted major business projects he helped lure to Georgia.