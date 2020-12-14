A widely viewed video found ‘suspect’ votes in Georgia. We found a lesson in probability.

Using the same methodology as the author, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found six batches of ballots reported from around the country where one presidential candidate won at least 95% of a batch. Three of those batches went for Biden, the other three went for Donald Trump. In fact, Trump won the most polarized batch of all — taking 99.9% of a 130,000-vote batch in Pennsylvania.

Here are the details:

An AJC analysis of presidential vote batches found that President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden each had three highly polarized vote shares. Credit: Nick Thieme Credit: Nick Thieme

None of these batches suggest a possible conspiracy in favor of either Biden or Trump. They merely show that when you repeat a process over and over, sometimes you get results that look funny — but aren’t.

Get 10 heads in a row from a coin flip, you might doubt the fairness of the flipper, or the coin. Statistically, however, if you flip a coin 1,000 times, the probability of getting at least 10 heads in a row is about 21%. So, roughly every 5 times you flip 1,000 coins, you can expect to get at least 10 heads in a row.

Now consider that nearly 160 million Americans cast votes that were uploaded in batches to the Times’ and other news sites during the election. When data is reported in tens of thousands of snapshots like this, you end up with numerical results that look weird but aren’t, purely by chance.

For the data in the video to be evidence that Biden’s 98% batch in Georgia was impossible or a suggestive of a conspiracy, Trump’s 99% batch in Pennsylvania would also have to be evidence of a conspiracy. What’s harder to imagine is that such a conspiracy happened all over the country, both in favor of Trump and in favor of Biden, when it can arise randomly, instead.

Nick Thieme is a data specialist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.