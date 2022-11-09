A split-ticket trend surfaces as early returns roll in

Gov. Brian Kemp was tallying about 4 percentage points higher support than Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. U.S. Sen. Raphael Walker was outdoing Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, by about 3 points.

It’s early and millions of ballots are still to be counted. But strategists from both parties are keenly watching to see if this trend holds, as it could be the difference between a Senate runoff and an outright win.