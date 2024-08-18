Breaking: Oprah expected to join Duncan, Clinton and Walz to headline DNC night 3. Follow along live
Politics

Oprah expected to join Duncan, Clinton and Walz to headline DNC night 3. Follow along live

The AJC Politics team is bringing you on-the-ground coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The theme for the third night of the Democratic National Convention is “A Fight for Our Freedoms.”

We’ve heard from former Lt. Gov. and AJC contributor Geoff Duncan and former president Bill Clinton. Soon, we expect to hear from Oprah Winfrey and Gov. Tim Walz, who will accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president of the United States.

Scroll down to see our live updates.

More of the AJC’s continuing coverage of the Democratic National Convention is here.

From left, Sheila E. and John Legend during a sound check at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times)
Retired U.S. Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Vice President Kamala Harris supporters (from left) Lesli Adams, Jaye West and Mignon McLemore pose during the third of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

