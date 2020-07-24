100 days out, Biden holds narrow Electoral College lead, analysis shows

Georgia is listed as a toss-up, as are Arizona and Florida. Texas and Ohio are listed as leaning Republican.

Election 2020 coverage The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to covering this year’s historic election season with the most complete and comprehensive political coverage available.

Meanwhile, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever.

Trump has made a strong economy and pandemic recovery a cornerstone of his reelection campaign.

Trump says there could be a second stimulus package

The new numbers represent a sharp change after initial optimism the jobs would return.

In April, 78% of those in households with a job loss thought they’d be temporary. Now 47% think that lost job is definitely or probably not coming back. That translates into roughly 10 million workers who will need to find a new employer, if not a new occupation.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the number of new jobless claims filed last week rose from the previous week, marking the first time that number has increased since March when the coronavirus pandemic began. According to the figures, 1.4 million people filed new jobless claims last week, compared with the previous week’s 1.3 million.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The poll is the latest sign the solid hiring of May and June, as some states lifted stay-at-home orders and the economy began to recover, may wane as the year goes on. Adding to the challenge: Many students will begin the school year online, making it harder for parents to take jobs outside their homes.

Biden outlines $700 billion economic-revival plan

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a new round of direct coronavirus economic stimulus payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring. Trump is insisting on a payroll tax holiday for workers, and Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments.