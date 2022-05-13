ajc logo
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s attorney general race

Two Republicans and two Democrats are running in primaries for attorney general. From left, Republicans Chris Carr and John Gordon; Democrats Jen Jordan and Christian Wise Smith. Submitted photos.

Politics
By Staff reports
16 minutes ago

Republican Chris Carr is seeking a second full term as attorney general, after having been appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 and winning reelection in 2018.

The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch, providing opinions on issues facing Georgia, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.

Carr faces a challenge in the Republican primary from John Gordon, who quickly picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement after entering the race. Trump has targeted Carr as someone who was unwilling to help overturn the presidential results in Georgia.

Jen Jordan, a state senator, and Christian Wise Smith, a former assistant district attorney for Fulton County, will face off in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face Libertarian candidate Martin Cowen in November.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Jen Jordan:

Christian Wise Smith

REPUBLICANS

Chris Carr:

John Gordon

LIBERTARIAN

Martin Cowen

