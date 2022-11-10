Dueling rallies mark launch of Warnock, Walker runoff campaigns

“I think the people have seen who he represents; he represents Joe Biden and the people there in Washington because he’s voted with them 96% of the time,” Walker told Hannity. “And we don’t need to keep saying that; I think the people can feel it, they can see it.”

Currently, Democrats hold 48 Senate seats and Republicans have 49, with three races undecided, including Georgia’s since neither Warnock nor Walker received 50% of the general election vote. The counting of ballots continues in Arizona and Nevada.

If either party wins both of those races before Dec. 6, the Senate majority will be set regardless of the outcome of Georgia’s runoff. But if the outcomes are split, then the nation will again be watching as Georgia decides who controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Although his speech lasted just 15 minutes, Warnock stated the words “competence” and “character” a half-dozen times each. He said Walker is not just inexperienced and unprepared but lacks a vision for how he would serve in Washington.

“Fundamentally, this is a race about right and wrong: who’s right for Georgia and who’s clearly wrong for Georgia,” Warnock said. “This race is about whether or not the person representing you has what it takes to take on these challenges for you and your family.”

U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and Nikema Williams, who serves as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, both stood behind Warnock as he spoke. Afterward, Johnson said the party apparatus is prepared to go all-out to help ensure a Warnock victory.

“We’re going to get our votes out,” the Lithonia Democrat said. “This is hand-to-hand combat, door-to-door, phone-to-phone, cellphone-to-cellphone. Whatever it takes to get the votes out, that’s what we will be doing here in Georgia.”