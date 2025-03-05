Democrats in Washington are on the defensive

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation with Democratic strategist Tré Easton.
Easton is a former Congressional staffer with Georgia roots.
“That’s where I really learned politics. It was growing up with the young Democrats of Georgia and figuring out how to do things,” said Easton. “And, hopefully, make a little change for people.”
Easton, a Barnesville, Georgia, native, most recently worked as a legislative director for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.
He discussed the standing of the Democratic Party with host Tia Mitchell.
“I learned a lot of things working for a swing state senator. You really can’t come at things with a purely ideological lens,” he said of Democrats' losses in 2024.
Easton expects Democrats to go on the defensive and explain how the fast-moving federal cuts and tariffs directly affect their constituents.
“It needs to be front of mind for people because people understand, you know, what’s happening in their communities,” he said.
