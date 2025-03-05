Democrats in Washington are on the defensive

Easton, a Barnesville, Georgia, native, most recently worked as a legislative director for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

He discussed the standing of the Democratic Party with host Tia Mitchell.

“I learned a lot of things working for a swing state senator. You really can’t come at things with a purely ideological lens,” he said of Democrats' losses in 2024.

Easton expects Democrats to go on the defensive and explain how the fast-moving federal cuts and tariffs directly affect their constituents.

“It needs to be front of mind for people because people understand, you know, what’s happening in their communities,” he said.

